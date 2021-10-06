Brokerages Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,918,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,194. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ovintiv by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ovintiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

