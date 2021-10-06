Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 207,390 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,390 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $88,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.09. 4,005,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,062. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.82. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

