Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.10. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 4,353,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,736. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

