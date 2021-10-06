Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $100.64. 361,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,232. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

