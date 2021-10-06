Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 9.8%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price dropped 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 18,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 709,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

PSNL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $798.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,787 shares of company stock worth $2,753,745 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

