PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.05

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 18760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07. The stock has a market cap of C$253.97 million and a PE ratio of 27.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.95.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,250,000. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,590.55. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $104,220.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

