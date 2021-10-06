GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 8.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) fell 8.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.07. 18,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,985,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 70,201 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $2,318,037.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 947,164 shares valued at $39,258,771. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.