Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 1,059,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

