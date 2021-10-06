iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 334,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,662,701 shares.The stock last traded at $29.65 and had previously closed at $29.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,314,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

