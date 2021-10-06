Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $10,745,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.68. 2,215,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

