Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fmr LLC owned about 4.95% of Adobe worth $13,802,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.31. 2,039,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

