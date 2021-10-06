Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $4,417,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,453. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.