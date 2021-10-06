Analysts Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. 3,334,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,000. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyliion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

