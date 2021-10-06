Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Target Price at $17.34

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DREUF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

DREUF stock remained flat at $$12.87 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

