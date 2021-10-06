Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$25.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.36.

INE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.27. 471,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

