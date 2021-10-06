Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Tops $213,881.24

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. Noir has a market cap of $213,881.24 and $431.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noir has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00109424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.98 or 0.00421484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,460,909 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.