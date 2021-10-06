Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.65

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 19498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUPBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

