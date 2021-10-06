Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.43

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.43 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 99407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,316 shares of company stock worth $2,162,520. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

