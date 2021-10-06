Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 126,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $9,633,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 2,469.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 339,839 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,909,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 175,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $316.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.91. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 23.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

