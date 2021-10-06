Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Declines By 19.7%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $941.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

