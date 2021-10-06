IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 80,000 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE EVC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 415,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $629.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several research firms have commented on EVC. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.