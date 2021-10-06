55I LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 84,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 243,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 20,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 56,464,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,069,324. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

