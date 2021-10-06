Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.56 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000. Global Payments comprises 0.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 71.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.55. 1,337,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,052. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

