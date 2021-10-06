Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 18,282 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 0.5% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.30. 512,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $220.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

