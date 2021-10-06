13,400 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.25. 1,914,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

