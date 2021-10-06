Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 517,099 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 517,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,240,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,345,891. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

