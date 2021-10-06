Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) PT at $68.33

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $331,810. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.85. 436,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

