Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

BDEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 628.20 ($8.21). 2,731,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,575. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,246.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.