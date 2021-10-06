POA (POA) Market Cap Hits $9.45 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. POA has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $249,361.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,844,539 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
