Myriad (XMY) Price Up 22.7% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $78,888.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,800,869,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

