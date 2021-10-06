RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 138,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
