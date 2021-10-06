RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.74. 138,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

