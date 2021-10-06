Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of SPE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 18,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,443. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman bought 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

