Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.
Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.
NYSE PAA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 4,043,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 2.31.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
