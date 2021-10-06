Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years.

NYSE PAA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 4,043,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

