Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.62 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

