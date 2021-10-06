IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,130 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 303,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,910. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $55.91.

