IPG Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SM traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 2,752,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

