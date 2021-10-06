Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 691.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,760 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $47,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 357.6% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $260.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,984. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.