Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 359,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

AXLA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. 26,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,355. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

