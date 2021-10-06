Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18,586.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 93,862 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

CP traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,125. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.