Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

