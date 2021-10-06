Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce sales of $799.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.30 million and the lowest is $773.70 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $918.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.43. 1,050,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,441. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

