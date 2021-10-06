Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GXO Logistics.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.
GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 462,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,560. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GXO Logistics stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
