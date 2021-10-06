Brokerages Expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.42. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. 462,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,560. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GXO Logistics stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

