Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $128.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

