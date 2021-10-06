Zacks Investment Research Lowers BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to Hold

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. 8,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,161. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BGSF by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BGSF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

