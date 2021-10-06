Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AUMN. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.07 to $1.03 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,867. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $69.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

