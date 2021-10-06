Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $43.53 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

VRTX stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,347. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average is $202.69.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

