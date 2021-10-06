Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,063,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

