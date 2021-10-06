Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 69.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.55. 1,344,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,014. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.58. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.