Cassia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 69.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.
The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.
In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,006. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Profile
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
