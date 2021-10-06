Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

