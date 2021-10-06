Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after purchasing an additional 418,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

ACN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.19. 2,166,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,641. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.